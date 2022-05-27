Floodwaters recede in Region Five

–following timely intervention by the Agriculture Ministry

FLOODWATERS have started to recede in areas across Region Five as a result of swift action by the Ministry of Agriculture.

In providing an update on the situation in the region, Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five, Vickchand Ramphal, said that floodwaters have started to recede and there were no new reports of flooding in the previously affected areas.

Ramphal, however, said the RDC was conducting assessments to determine how much damage was done by the floods, as it related to farms and households.

Owing to the situation in the region because of excessive rainfall, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, had ordered that emergency works be conducted to clear drains and install pumps to rid the land of floodwaters.

Emergency works were conducted on the western and eastern sideline dams in Little Abary, Catherine, Recess, Park, Fellowship, and Good Faith.

Additional works were also conducted in Ball Field Street, Calcutta. The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was also able to install tubes to assist with improved drainage in Airy Hall, Dundee, Good Faith, Recess, Catherine, and in the northern swamplands from Food Faith to Novar.