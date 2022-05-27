News Archives
Albion/Everest 40-over clash shifted to July
Keemo Paul
Keemo Paul

ALBION Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC) and Everest Cricket Club (ECC) were set to resume a year-old rivalry on Independence Day but the inclement weather leading up to match day left the organisers no choice but to move the fixture to July.

No fixed date has been set as yet for the highly anticipated contest.
Dubbed the Dave West Indian Imports Independence Day Challenge, the new date means both sides could be at full strength with the fleet of National players on show.

Veerasammy Permaul

Once available, ECC will have the likes of West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul, ODI batter Chandrapaul Hemraj, Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, First-Class batter Akshaya Persaud, West Indies Under-19 opener Matthew Nandu and all-rounder Clinton Pestano.

Albion will include Test spinner Veerasammy Permaul, West Indies T20 left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, former West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, Guyana Harpy Eagles wicketkeeper/batter Anthony Bramble and all-rounder Jonathon Foo.

There are also other lucrative prizes on offer for individual brilliance. $3 000 will be awarded for every six struck and $2 000 for every four or wicket.
The Guyana Tourism Authority and SuperBet have also come on board as sponsors.

Staff Reporter

