Secondary school students briefed on O&G sector

STUDENTS of Houston Secondary, New Central High and East Ruimveldt Secondary received certificates of attendance from Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chambers President, Manniram Prashad, after a training seminar that was held on Friday.

According to a release, during the session the students were addressed by Kalima Ali, Senior International Assistance Officer, Global Affairs Canada, who gave a motivational pep talk; Alex Francis, Senior Supervisor at the Guyana Shore Base Inc., who gave an insight into how the shore base operates and list a few of the potential job opportunities that exist in the sector and Joel Bhagwandin, Financial Analyst, who gave an overview of the oil-and-gas sector from an economic point of view.

In addition to the three schools, the chamber has also completed training for Annandale Secondary, Apex Education, Christ Church Secondary, Bishop’s High School, St John’s College, St Stanislaus College, St Joseph High, Brickdam Secondary, North Georgetown Secondary, St George’s High, Charlestown Secondary, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Tutorial High, Kingston Secondary and West Ruimveldt Secondary school.

This training programme for secondary school students is being sponsored by GTT.