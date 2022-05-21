News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Secondary school students briefed on O&G sector
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chambers President Manniram Prashad with the students who received certificates
Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chambers President Manniram Prashad with the students who received certificates

STUDENTS of Houston Secondary, New Central High and East Ruimveldt Secondary received certificates of attendance from Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chambers President, Manniram Prashad, after a training seminar that was held on Friday.

According to a release, during the session the students were addressed by Kalima Ali, Senior International Assistance Officer, Global Affairs Canada, who gave a motivational pep talk; Alex Francis, Senior Supervisor at the Guyana Shore Base Inc., who gave an insight into how the shore base operates and list a few of the potential job opportunities that exist in the sector and Joel Bhagwandin, Financial Analyst, who gave an overview of the oil-and-gas sector from an economic point of view.

In addition to the three schools, the chamber has also completed training for Annandale Secondary, Apex Education, Christ Church Secondary, Bishop’s High School, St John’s College, St Stanislaus College, St Joseph High, Brickdam Secondary, North Georgetown Secondary, St George’s High, Charlestown Secondary, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Tutorial High, Kingston Secondary and West Ruimveldt Secondary school.

This training programme for secondary school students is being sponsored by GTT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.