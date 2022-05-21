8,000 acres of fertile land in Pomeroon-Akawini opened for ‘green investments’

THE Pomeroon-Akawini Land Development Project — comprising 8,000 acres of flat, fertile land in Region Two — is ready for key investments in the agriculture sector in keeping with the nation’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and to promote modern methods and technologies that can adapt to changing climate and economic conditions.

“The land is ideal for agricultural development because it is flat and arable with ample rainfall and sunshine. Also, it is situated between the Akawani and Pomeroon rivers, which means there is all-year access to abundant freshwater resources… and the flatness of the surface is great for the installation and maintenance of drainage and irrigation systems,” said Guyanese industrialist, Ivor Allen, speaking on behalf of his company Alki Investment Inc., which is coordinating investments at the site and providing start-up support to international investors.

Alki Investment is ready for an investment partner to forge a collaboration that drives the critical investments needed for large-scale agriculture development. As such, the company is participating in the Ministry of Agriculture’s inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo highlighting the Pomeroon-Akawini site’s advantages that would be of interest to investors.

The features the company is showcasing at the exhibition are: a tropical climate and hospitable topography; flat land with delicate-but-firm seedbed fertility; ample freshwater and sunlight; excellent drainage and irrigation; good water-holding capacity; easy access to transportation routes; proximity to local, regional and international markets and a readily-available workforce.

The project is a conceptual idea in unison with the Guyana Government’s initiative to promote large-scale development in close alignment with the LCDS, which is focused on diversifying the productive sectors of the economy and encouraging investments in environmentally-sustainable projects.

As such, the company expects the project to strengthen the entire rural economy via the productive transformation of the hinterland, which will bring massive poverty-reduction and community-enhancement benefits in keeping with the goals of the Government of Guyana.

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES

According to a release, the land-development approach adopted by Alki Investment Inc. is to prioritise investments that will trigger economic opportunities for Guyanese, and increase the competitiveness, inclusiveness and sustainability of local value chains.

The company said it will also seek investments that propel improvements in production, processing, storage, quality-enhancing technologies, as well as those that mitigate risks resulting from climate change. Significantly, the project also has enormous capacity to generate important training and technical assistance for residents of Essequibo in vital areas such as natural resources management, water, soil, renewable energy and agro-diversity.

In particular, Alki Investment Inc. is seeking to coordinate investments that comply with the LCDS approach, in keeping with the unique economic advantages of the site. This includes promotion of investments in non-traditional crops, adoption of climate-resilient measures, the introduction of drought-tolerant and climate-resilient crop varieties, and the introduction of climate-proof agricultural technologies, with improvements in productivity, sustainability and quality in mind. Most importantly, the project will pave the way for replication in other hinterland areas with similar conditions and advantages.

In order to maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of land development arrangements and activities at the site, Alki Investment Inc. has taken the initiative to assist both on-board and prospective investors with setting up the necessary engagements with government agencies and local authorities.

“The site’s unique mix of advantages offers once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunities in agriculture, aquaculture, livestock rearing, agro-processing and packaging, and all sorts of spin-off ventures… the land is close to land and river transport routes, which facilitates the movement of inputs and produce to local, regional and international markets, and there is readily-available workforce in nearby communities,” Allen asserted. The industrialist emphasised that these benefits underscore the excellent opportunities the location offers for modern, high-tech agricultural projects and other ventures, the release noted.