Paul Cheong retains Chairmanship of PSC

LOCAL business executive, Paul Cheong, has been re-elected Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

He was elected during the commission’s 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Marriott Hotel, on Thursday.

“As is customary, the business section of the AGM saw the council electing the Executive Members of the Private Sector Commission who will serve for the period 2022-2023,” the commission said in a release.

Cheong will be supported by other elected members such as Ryan Alexander, Vice Chairman; Ramesh Dookhoo, Honorary Secretary and Komal Singh, Treasurer.

“The Private Sector Commission expresses gratitude to its members for their participation in the process and looks forward to their continued support in the execution of the commission’s mandate,” the PSC related.

The commission added: “The PSC intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues, which will promote socio-economic growth and development through the creation of strategic partnership with the Government and stakeholders.”

It was reported in March, that, as Guyana’s economy continues to grow, the PSC was hoping to build its membership by setting up more of its representative subgroups across the country.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Cheong had said that while the body has membership across Guyana, this will be ramped up by June 2022.

As an example of its growth focus, Cheong said the PSC is looking to set up a chamber of commerce in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) soon.

He said that, as far as membership of the imminent chamber of commerce for Region Five is concerned, businesses will be invited to join and would be required to pay a fee which would give them full membership rights, including an opportunity to serve on the Executive Committee of that body.

Once the Region Five chamber has been established, similar business networks will be set up in Regions One (Barima-Waini) and Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The PSC currently has membership in Lethem, Linden, Berbice, Bartica and in Georgetown, where its headquarters is located.

Those members form part of several associations including the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA), the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana and the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners’ Association (GGDMA).

In 2021, the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce were added.

“So, we have membership throughout the country, geographically, and throughout the different sectors too, so we will continue to look at places that we don’t have contact in those areas and try to establish or re-establish in those areas,” Cheong told this publication.