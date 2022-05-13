News Archives
Mahaicony accident: one dead, married couple unconscious, driver in custody
Arjune’s vehicle on Bushy Park Public Road
19-YEAR-OLD driver, Kevin Bagot, is currently in police custody for alleged involvement in the death of 25-year-old rice farmer, Eshwar Arjune, who died in a three-vehicle collision, on Thursday (yesterday), on the Bushy Park Public Road at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police release, Arjune was the driver of motorcar #PCC 5219, proceeding east along the public road.
The other vehicles involved in the accident were motorcar #HD 2859, driven by 25-year-old, Kevin Bagot, and a Jeep sport utility vehicle (SUV) #PJJ 8723, driven by 19-year-old, Jhatan Sukhlal.

DEAD: Eshwar Arjune

Police said Sukhlal was proceeding eastward behind Arjune’s motorcar and collided with the rear of that vehicle.
Arjune, according to the statement, lost control of his vehicle and careened to the southern side of the road, colliding with Bagot’s motorcar. Bagot’s vehicle was proceeding west along the southern direction.

As a result of the collision, the police continued, the vehicles’ occupants all received injuries to their bodies, and were taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital.
Arjune was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while Bagot and his wife are currently in an unconscious state receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Sukhlal, police reported, was given a breathalyzer test which recorded zero micrograms of alcohol. He is currently in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Staff Reporter

