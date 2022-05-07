Pooran looking to new style of leadership

(CMC) – Newly appointed white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran has declared he intends to develop his own style of leadership in his new role.

The 26-year-old Trinidadian, who was named the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper to replace Kieron Pollard, who resigned suddenly from international cricket last month, said he believes he is equipped for the job.

“I’ve always seen myself as a leader, both on and off the field,” said the left-handed wicketkeeper/batter, adding that he expected to become captain although not so soon.

“I just want to be the best leader I can be. I am a very instinctive person. I think I’ve a lot of good leadership qualities as well. I don’t want to try to be something I’m not, I just want to be a natural leader and, hopefully, the guys can gel well under my leadership as well.”

Pooran, who had been Pollard’s deputy over the last year and led the Caribbean side to a T20I home series win over Australia in 2021 when his fellow Trinidadian was absent because of injury, said he believes he already has a foundation on which to build with the team.

“So far, I believe I have (the) respect of the players and I just want that relationship to keep building. I just want to be natural. I just want to be myself, I just want the players to have the respect for me and we can build that relationship,” said Pooran, who pointed out that his selection has been his biggest achievement and the highlight of his career thus far.

He added that Pollard had been very supportive over the years, preparing him for leadership.

“He definitely invested in me. Obviously, he saw something in me that others didn’t see as well and from six years ago, he started to show me the ropes, and not only on the field. He started to see the leadership qualities in me and he started to show me how exactly it needs to be done. Captaincy is difficult; a lot of people are with you and against you. There are a lot of fights, there are a lot of battles you have to (face).

“He has definitely taken me under his wings and has shown me the ropes and I am very thankful that he has done that and, today, I feel that as a cricketer I am performing well and I am ready for the responsibility and I believe that I’m ready in terms of the experience and the knowledge I have gained over the years from him as well,” Pooran said.

In announcing Pooran’s appointment as captain, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said selectors believed he was ready for the challenge of leading the white-ball teams, “given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group”.

“The selection panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and was impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent. The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 captaincy,” Adams said.

Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20Is for West Indies. Of those, he led the team in eight T20Is and two ODIs.

He is currently plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but his first assignment as West Indies captain will be to lead the side on a three-match ODI series against The Netherlands in Amstelveen starting May 31 which forms part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Pooran’s appointment will include the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October 2023. Shai Hope has been recommended to stand as his vice-captain for the ODI team.