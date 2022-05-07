Vergenoegen Secondary win YBG Mini Regional Tournament

VERGENOEGEN Secondary School played unbeaten to the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) first Mini Regional Basketball Tournament for schools on the West Coast of Demerara.

The one-day event, which was held at the Tuschen Primary School court on Thursday, was contested by four schools.

In the opener, Leonora Secondary got the better of West Demerara Secondary after a solid all-round performance from Trevaughn Parris, who finished with 8 points 9 rebounds.

Joshua Medouze added six points in the 22-13 point win.

West Demerara were a two-player show with J. Richard and B. Nurse scoring seven and six points respectively.

Vergenoegen Secondary stamped their authority early with a 21-9 victory against Stewartville Secondary.

Quan Jackman led the winners with a double-double. He scored 10 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while Kareem Gilkes added six points and five rebounds.

Stewartville were led by Joshua Leander with four points and seven rebounds.

Prior to the final clash, West Demerara defeated Stewartville 20-13 in a third-place battle. Richards with 11 points and seven boards and Nurse with seven points again led the attack.

Stewartville were led by Leander, who finished with 9 points 6 rebounds.

In the Championship clash, Jackman exploded with 15 points 11 rebounds as his team whipped Leonora 30-8. Support came from Gilkes, who finished with 12 points 8 rebounds.

Daniel Williams led Leonora with five points.

The one-day tournament is aimed to provide those schools who have expressed interest in participating in this year’s National School Basketball Festival to test their skills locally among the schools in their region and to determine a ranking system for the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2022.

The mini regional tournament format will continue as a lead-up to this year’s NSBF for schools in Linden, Berbice, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara, and Georgetown.

Sponsors of the event included the National Sports Commission, ExxonMobil, G-Boat Guyana, Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, Fireside Grill, and Banks DIH Ltd.