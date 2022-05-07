Reynolds heading to Mississippi Valley State University

…. National youth goalkeeper to play NCAA D1 football at HBCU institution

SEVENTEEN-year-old Ludesha Reynolds, daughter of former National goalkeeper Richard Reynolds, will be playing her collegiate football with Mississippi Valley State University.

Reynolds, a former student of St Joseph High School, recently migrated after spending her entire playing career with Georgetown Football Club (GFC). She’s a product of National goal-keeping coach, Eon DeViera, through his goalkeeping Academy.

With DeViera being Reynolds coach since she was 12 years old, the young goalkeeper has represented Guyana at the U15 and U17 levels.

Reynolds will suit up for Mississippi Valley State University, a historically black university (HBCU) that competes on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One circuit.

According to DeViera, Reynolds applied to several colleges upon her completion of St Joseph High School in Guyana. He added that she was accepted at six universities.

He explained, however, that she did not apply to Mississippi Valley State University, but the institution approached the Guyanese goalkeeper after seeing her videos on social media.

DeViera said Reynolds plays mostly with the boys at his academy. She also attends the Vurlon Mills Football Academy.

DeViera noted that his academy aims to not only produce some of the country’s best goalkeepers but also produce players that can attract scholarships at some of the USA’s top colleges.

Reynolds’ father is one of the country’s most popular and accomplished goalkeepers, having played for Guyana for well over 15 years. He has played for the likes of Topp XX (Linden), Alpha United, Robinhood (Suriname), SV Nishan 42 (Suriname), Caledonia AIA (Trinidad) and Montego Bay United (Jamaica), just to name a few.

He was Guyana’s keeper when the Golden Jaguars reached the penultimate stage of the FIFA World 2014 World Cup qualifiers for the CONCACAF region