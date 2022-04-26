Policeman on alleged simple larceny charge granted bail

A POLICE Constable was on Monday granted bail in the sum of $10,000, when he appeared before Magistrate Zameena Seepaul-Ali at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court for simple larceny.

The policeman, one Constable Hill, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on April 14, 2022, at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, he stole from the business place of one Ravindra Singh.

While it is yet to be determined what the policeman would have stolen, he was released on $10,000, and the case was adjourned until June 3, 2022.