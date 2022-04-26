News Archives
Teen remanded to prison for allegedly killing his stepfather
A 19-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison until May 30, for the alleged murder of his stepfather, Joseph Davis.

Joshua Williams, of Swan Village, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond-Grove Magistrates’ Court, but was not required to plead to the capital offence, which alleged that on March 27, 2022, he murdered Davis.

According to reports, on March 19, Williams and Davis had a misunderstanding, during which the teen allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the older man, before making good his escape.

The injured Davis was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but died a little over a week later, on March 27 to be precise, while receiving treatment.

The police would later issue a wanted bulletin for Williams’ arrest, after he’d allegedly gone into hiding; he was arrested last Wednesday at his father’s Kuru Kururu residence on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Staff Reporter

