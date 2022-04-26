National conference, symposium to mark World Press Freedom Day

THE Department of Public Affairs will host a national conference and symposium to commemorate the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) designated World Press Freedom Day, from May 3-4.

The event, which brings together industry practitioners and stakeholders from across the local media and communication spectrum, will focus discussions on the global theme for this year, ‘Journalism under surveillance’ and Guyana’s national sub theme: ‘Partnerships in Communication for Development (C4D),’ a release from the Office of the Prime Minister said

The conference opener will be headlined by a feature address by President, Dr Irfaan Ali and special guests will include Home Affairs and Information Minister, Barbados, Wilfred Abrahams; Head of the Press Office of Suriname, Alven Roosveld as well as other Caribbean and international partners. Participants will interact with several panels of leading local and visiting industry practitioners and experts during the symposium, the release noted.

“Of considerable note too, is the unveiling of the ground-breaking Guyana Media and Communication Academy (GMACA) during the conference ceremony. The academy’s online learning platform developed in collaboration with COURSERA will immediately be open to the first cohort of learners following the unveiling.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration values its extensive record in and out of office, of advancing and preserving the freedoms enjoyed by the local press and the wider media fraternity, while addressing issues of concern whenever and wherever they arise,” the release said.

It pointed out too that the government recognises that the transforming landscapes of Guyana’s economy and society will have corresponding implications for evolution of Guyana’s media, and as such, efforts are ongoing to facilitate scholarships for advanced industry studies, up-skilling opportunities and other interventions to further enable an environment for a free press to thrive and grow.

“It considers the mainstreaming of C4D as a potential catalytic partnership with the ‘Fourth Estate’ which, if forged, can help to underpin Guyana’s transformational thrust,” said the Office of the Prime Minister, which has responsibility for public communication.

Meanwhile, a conference and symposium website and registration portal has been designed to facilitate easy registration, as well as update participants and special guests on new, innovative and important developments around this year’s observance.

Media houses are urged to encourage their journalists to register for this event by clicking on the link http://www.wpfconference.gy and following the simple steps outlined.