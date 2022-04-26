News Archives
Motorcycle bandits rob trio
Robbery

TWO motorcycle bandits in the vicinity of the Guyana Football Club (GFC) Ground, North Road, Georgetown, on Saturday robbed three persons of their valuables and made good their escape.

According to Police Headquarters, Nicholas Samaroo, 31, of East Street, Georgetown, was robbed of one blue iPhone 13 Pro Max and $92,000 in cash; Mahindra Ramcobeer, 39, a fisherman of Section N Cove & John, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was relieved of One black J2 Samsung cellphone and Cindy Persaud, 23, a housewife of East Street, Georgetown, was relieved of one white iPhone 11, a Guess handbag and $20,000.

Police said on the day in question, around 21:30hrs, the victims returned to Georgetown from the Jubilee Fun Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), via a route 50 Toyota Pitbull Minibus, driven by Samaroo, when the bus encountered a mechanical problem.

The victims were in the process of examining the bus when they were confronted by the two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun and the other with a knife.

As they dismounted their motorcycle, one of the men pointed a black handgun in the victims’ direction and demanded that they hand over their personal items.

The victims then became fearful for their lives and complied. After committing the act, the suspects then made good their escape, west on North Road.

Staff Reporter

