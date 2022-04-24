Jaxx International Grill introduces ‘Lets Brunch’ on weekends

JAXX International Grill located at the MovieTowne mall is now offering “Lets Brunch”, with a variety of choices in a packed menu that provides options to create and build your own meals that are set to ignite taste buds.

The brunch will only be done between 10:00hrs and 15:00hrs on weekends.

Director of Dachin Services Inc., trading as JAXX International Grill, Ryan Chin told the Sunday Chronicle that the restaurant observed its third anniversary on April 17, 2022, and, as a way of celebrating, another dimension was added to the menu.

He explained that during the two years of the pandemic the business ensured that it tweaked and explored a variety of options before settling on the current food and beverage menu.

“Our dishes have become a favourite amongst the Guyanese people and, based on what we have seen, brunches have become a new trend and it’s a next step in where we want to take Jaxx International Grill in Guyana,” Chin noted.

Further, he said the extension of the patio caters for outdoor dining and live entertainment which will complement the offers on the brunch menu.

“Some of the items we have will bring the wow factor that will appeal on the visual and taste buds. We even have the kids combos that some people say can feed an adult, and we are also known for our cocktails and bar, so we offer brunch cocktails and there are options to mix and match,” he said.

Jaxx International Grill will also be targeting holidays with the New Year’s Day brunch in 2023 with an all-you-can-eat buffet.

“Jaxx International Grill brings together a wide range of cuisines from all over the world from different cultures and countries. We offer a vast selection of delicious dishes prepared by our excellent chefs. No matter your palette, Jaxx has the right selection for the whole family,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manager and multi-unit director, Keish Manoo said brunch time is family time and Jaxx International takes the idea to another level with its menu.

“Saturday and Sunday is family time, so we want persons to spend their time in a relaxed and delicious atmosphere with entertainment,” Manoo said.

He continued: “Anyone who walks in our door, whether it’s for an appetizer or for a full function, we believe that every guest that dine with us is a VIP guest and we treat everyone as if they are the Queen of England.”