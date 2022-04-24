Sophia man robbed twice on the same day

POLICE have arrested one person in connection with two instances of armed robbery committed on 27-year-old vendor Glenroy Griffith.

Police Headquarters reported that the incidents occurred between 16:30hrs and 22:00hrs on Friday at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Griffith was robbed of a 16 penny-weight gold chain valued at $176,000 and his grey Honjue motorcycle (CL 5439) valued at $212,000.

According to the report, in the first instance, at about 16:30hrs, Griffith was liming with some friends on a bridge at ‘B’ Field Sophia when he was approached by a man called ‘Peter’ and another man.

Peter reportedly slapped Griffith across the face, pointed a gun at him, and snatched the gold chain from his neck. Police said the men escaped on foot.

Griffith then went to the Turkeyen Police Station and made a report; he was told to wait on a patrol vehicle to visit the scene, but instead, he left and went away.

Later, at about 20:30hrs, Griffith was at home on his veranda when he observed Peter, Peter’s brother, and six other men approaching from a northern direction.

One of the men drew a handgun and fired several shots in Griffith’s direction. Police said Griffith managed to escape and scaled his neighbour’s fence where he took cover.

One of the suspects then left with Griffith’s motorcycle which was parked on the road in front of the house.

Peter’s brother was later arrested and taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.