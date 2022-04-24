Relief for Mocha-Arcadia residents

AGRICULTURE Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Friday, met with a team of farmers and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) representatives from the village of Mocha-Arcadia, on the East Bank Demerara at his Regent Street office.

During the meeting, the representatives raised issues about drainage and irrigation, the development of farmland and access to potable water, among other things.

Minister Mustapha told the team that the ministry was willing to execute all the works that fall within his sector and that a team of engineers will be visiting the village within the next few days to develop a plan of action so that those works can commence soon.

He also told the team that extension officers from the ministry will work to help farmers in the area with improving both their crops and livestock operations. At the end of the meeting the team expressed their gratitude for Minister Mustapha’s willingness to support their endeavours and said they looked forward to the visit by the team from the ministry. (Ministry of Agriculture)