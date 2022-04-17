No clear winner yet in GTU elections

INCUMBENT President of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), Mark Lyte, had gained a nominal lead over Vanessa Kissoon after the completion of just over 700 of the approximately 5,000 ballots cast in the GTU Triennial Elections.

Counting commenced on Saturday at the GTU Headquarters on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Lyte led for the presidency with 380 votes, while Kissoon had amassed 323 votes thus far. For the General Secretary’s position, Coretta McDonald had a wider margin, where she has already accumulated 346 votes and led by over 100 votes.

Speaking with the Sunday Chronicle, GTU Elections Officer, Caroline Daniels explained that the counting process would continue throughout Saturday night until all the ballots are counted.

Though official results of the elections are not expected to be declared until the Second Triennial Conference, which will be held from 20 – 22 April at the GTU Headquarters, Daniels noted that on completion of the counting, a statement of poll will be posted at the GTU Headquarters.

The GTU elections ran from March 1 to April 15, and saw teachers voting by mail-in ballots which was distributed across the various schools to teachers who are registered members of the union as of August 2022.

The teachers were issued with the ballot and a stamped envelope to return the ballot. Daniels explained that the counting process began on Saturday at 08:30 hours when the post office box was opened, and the contents were then transported to the GTU Headquarters for counting.

Asked about transparency in the process, Daniels noted that representatives from the various candidates, in addition to two monitors, are present throughout the entire process to verify the opening of the post office box and the counting process.

“We have candidates and agents that candidates would’ve appointed to observe, that are participating in the process. They are overlooking and also tallying with us and verifying. We also have two monitors. We are verifying that the stamp is official and then it’s moving to the counting area,” Daniels explained.

There are a total of eight elected executive posts in the GTU.

In addition to the presidency and general secretary positions, electors also had to vote to fill the First Vice-President (VP), Second Vice-President, Deputy General Secretary, Treasurer, Regional VP (Demerara), Regional VP (Berbice) and Regional VP (Essequibo) positions.

However, several of the posts will see a win by default, as there are unopposed nominees. Sumanta Alleyne is the only nominee for the treasurer position, while Collis Nicholson is unopposed for the position of Demerara Region VP.

Donnette D’Andrade is unopposed for the Berbice Regional VP position and McDonald is vying for the GS post against Milne Seymour, and Dorcel Farley.

Former North Georgetown District Branch Manager, Mariska Williams, and Lesmeine Collins are the only two nominees for the First Vice-President (VP) post, while Julian Cambridge and Komal Singh are the only two nominees for the Second Vice-President position, and Carmel Williams and Rabinauth Boodram are vying for the Essequibo Regional VP post.