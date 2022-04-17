Venezuelan man stabbed to death during argument

-wife among five in police custody

FELIPE Galaviz, a Venezuelan, was on Friday stabbed to his neck in a confrontation with another Venezuelan man at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One.

According to Divisional Commander, Superintendent Himnauth Sawh, the incident occurred at about 23:30 hours and was reported to the police on Saturday at 00:45 hours.

Ranks from the Mabaruma Police Station were deployed to the scene.

According to Police Headquarters, enquiries thus far revealed that the 19-year-old suspect came home and met his wife and Galaviz consuming alcohol.

Police said an argument ensued among them which led to a confrontation and the victim was subsequently stabbed to his neck and shoulder by the suspect.

Galaviz was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was treated but succumbed to his injuries. Five persons, including the wife of the suspect are in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police are currently looking for the suspect who fled the scene.