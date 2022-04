CHILDREN of Tabatinga and surrounding communities in Lethem, Region Nine, were, on Saturday, gifted kites and treated to the traditional cross buns which are synonymous with the Easter Season, by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

Also joining the exercise, which was held at the Tabatinga Community Centre Ground, were Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud; Deputy Mayor, Debra King and Prime Minister’s Representative, Claire Singh.