Cousins shot during fracas at Sophia

– Police seeking gunman

YARDAN Jacobs, 27, and his cousin Steve Bacchus, 29, both of North Sophia, Georgetown were on Saturday injured in the wee hours when a man shot them both in the aftermath of an argument in the same community.

According to Police Headquarters, Jacobs who is and labourer, was at the Tanary area in North Sophia hanging out with some friends, when he reportedly got into an argument with an identifiable man.

Thereafter, police said Jacobs’ cousin, Steve Bacchus, a businessman of North Sophia, intervened.

The suspect then pulled out a firearm from the waist of his pants and discharged several rounds in the direction of Jacobs and Bacchus, causing Jacobs to receive a gunshot wound to his upper right side abdomen and Bacchus a gunshot to his lower right side back.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction while ranks on patrol duty responded and took Jacobs to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

His condition is listed as stable. Bacchus was taken to the hospital by public spirited citizens where he also was admitted and his condition is listed as stable.

Police are on the hunt for the gunman.