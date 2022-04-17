News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police outposts for Mandela Ave. to Eccles roadway
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Deputy Commissioner 'Operations' (ag) Ravindradat Budhram (at left), Commander of Region 4'A', Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean and another rank discuss plans for the police outposts that will be established on the eastern lane heading to Eccles (Police Force photo)
Deputy Commissioner 'Operations' (ag) Ravindradat Budhram (at left), Commander of Region 4'A', Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean and another rank discuss plans for the police outposts that will be established on the eastern lane heading to Eccles (Police Force photo)

TWO police outposts are soon expected to be placed at both ends of the recently commissioned Mandela Avenue to Eccles Four-Lane highway as police enhance their presence.
This was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram, who, along with Commander of Region 4’A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, visited the area on Friday to identify potential areas where the outposts can be placed.

According to Police Headquarters, it is expected that one of the police outpost will be placed about 400 metres away from the Mandela Avenue Roundabout (eastern lane heading to Eccles), while the other one will be placed the same distance away from the turn that leads to the highway from Eccles (western lane heading to G/town).
Budhram explained that the police outposts, once in place, are expected to aid and further enhance traffic control and crime detection in both Divisions (4A and 4B).

The new road link, which was commissioned by President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Thursday last, will see an ease of traffic congestion that affects commuters from the East and West Bank of Demerara.
Accompanying Deputy Commissioner Budhram and Assistant Commissioner McBean on the visit were Officer-in-charge of the Construction Department, Assistant Superintendent Singh; Assistant Superintendent Nedd (4A); Woman Chief Inspector Debbie Handy (4B); Inspector Boyce (4A); Inspector Henry (4B) along with other ranks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.