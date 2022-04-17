Police outposts for Mandela Ave. to Eccles roadway

TWO police outposts are soon expected to be placed at both ends of the recently commissioned Mandela Avenue to Eccles Four-Lane highway as police enhance their presence.

This was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram, who, along with Commander of Region 4’A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, visited the area on Friday to identify potential areas where the outposts can be placed.

According to Police Headquarters, it is expected that one of the police outpost will be placed about 400 metres away from the Mandela Avenue Roundabout (eastern lane heading to Eccles), while the other one will be placed the same distance away from the turn that leads to the highway from Eccles (western lane heading to G/town).

Budhram explained that the police outposts, once in place, are expected to aid and further enhance traffic control and crime detection in both Divisions (4A and 4B).

The new road link, which was commissioned by President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Thursday last, will see an ease of traffic congestion that affects commuters from the East and West Bank of Demerara.

Accompanying Deputy Commissioner Budhram and Assistant Commissioner McBean on the visit were Officer-in-charge of the Construction Department, Assistant Superintendent Singh; Assistant Superintendent Nedd (4A); Woman Chief Inspector Debbie Handy (4B); Inspector Boyce (4A); Inspector Henry (4B) along with other ranks.