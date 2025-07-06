‘We are keeping our promises’

– Over $254M Anna Regina Divisional HQ, Command Centre open

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Saturday, officially commissioned the newly constructed Anna Regina Divisional Headquarters and Command Centre in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), reaffirming the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises to the people of the region.

The facility is designed to boost crime prevention and investigation capabilities through the use of advanced technology, including surveillance cameras and real-time communication systems. It will be integrated with the Guyana Police Force Communications and Information Command Centre to strengthen forensic analysis and criminal investigations.

The Divisional Headquarters and Command Centre were constructed at a cost of $215 million and $30.6 million, respectively, by Builders Hardware and General Supplies and funded by the Government of Guyana. The Divisional Headquarters is a modern facility with several departments, including the Criminal Investigation Department, the Traffic Department, the Domestic Violence Unit, the Gender-Based Unit, Child-Friendly and Juvenile Holding Areas, a Witness Protection Room, and a Case Management System.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Benn said Region Two is no longer “the Cinderella” county, but it is now a critical part of national development.

“Despite challenges and threats to our sovereignty, the region continues to rise,” he declared. “Two-thirds of Guyana lies in this region, and we are investing accordingly. Guyana is nothing without Essequibo.”

The security minister highlighted that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, under President Irfaan Ali’s leadership, has invested 62 times more in the region than the previous administration.

“We are delivering on our promises. What we see on the ground is proof of our commitment,” he said.

Minister Benn also spoke about the ministry’s ongoing “Do the Right Thing” campaign, aimed at encouraging citizens to make responsible choices. He added that rehabilitation programmes are also underway in prisons to support the reintegration of inmates into society.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally, noted that the government continues to invest significantly in infrastructure and human capital. Ally also reported an 18 per cent reduction in serious crimes, attributing the success to both infrastructure upgrades and extensive training for law enforcement officers. However, he expressed concern over a rise in serious road accidents and urged citizens to exercise caution and obey road safety rules, including the use of helmets and seatbelts.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations, Errol Watts, expressed gratitude for the investments being made across the country. He urged the public to safeguard the newly built facilities and noted that all new buildings will be managed by a dedicated team.

Commander of ‘G’ Division, Khemraj Shivbaran, described the commissioning as “simple but significant,” highlighting the building’s importance in decentralising services such as immigration, finance, and court-related matters. He said the previous building was dilapidated and unfit for operations, but the new smart facility will significantly improve service delivery.

Residents have warmly welcomed the new infrastructure, particularly the decentralisation of passport services, which are now accessible within the region, eliminating the need to travel long distances.