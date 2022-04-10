Noble Yeats wins Grand National in Sam Waley-Cohen’s final ride

THE 50-1 outsider Noble Yeats won the Grand National at Aintree to give amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen a fairytale farewell in his final ride.

Waley-Cohen held off the challenge of favourite Any Second Now in a thrilling finish, with Delta Work third and Santini fourth.

Noble Yeats, trained in Ireland by Emmet Mullins, is the first horse aged seven to win since Bogskar in 1940.

“That’s beyond words – a fairytale and a fantasy,” said the winning jockey.

Waley-Cohen, who will turn 40 on Friday, only announced his retirement two days before the big race.

He had the best record over the National course of any current jockey going into the contest, with six wins in other races, and signed off with a brilliant retirement ride.

It was a first victory for an amateur jockey since Marcus Armytage won on Mr Frisk at Aintree in 1990.

Noble Yeats was bought by the jockey’s father Robert Waley-Cohen two months ago.

Waley-Cohen, the former chairman of Cheltenham racecourse and owner of Long Run, who won the 2011 Cheltenham Gold Cup under Sam Waley-Cohen, was overjoyed at the success.

“It’s the dream come true, I can’t speak – it’s just fabulous,” said Robert.

“I feel like quoting Shakespeare – my cup runneth over. I’m really emotional.”

Any Second Now was second as the 15-2 favourite, Delta Work was third at 10-1, Santini fourth at 33-1 and Fiddlerontheroof finished fifth at 12-1.

Just 15 of the 40 horses who set out finished.

Last year’s winner Minella Times, the mount of Rachael Blackmore, fell at the ninth fence when at the back of the field, while the strongly-fancied mare Snow Leopardess was pulled up before the second circuit.

Another that went early on was Eclair Surf, who came to grief at the third and, along with the pulled up Discorama, was assessed by the on-course vets.

It was a first National runner for winning trainer Mullins, the nephew of champion trainer Willie Mullins.

“Today was the plan, and it’s nice when a plan comes together,” he said.

“I didn’t get to see much of him early doors, but going away from the stands I had to take a breath and I said ‘this is a winner’s position’. It was the perfect spot on that second circuit.

“That last circuit, everything just seemed to fall into place. I would say I’m understandably shell-shocked.” (BBC Sport)