‘Road to Redemption’ expected to attract worldwide attention from boxing fraternity

AS the ‘Road to Redemption’ fight card draws closer, eyes all around the world of boxing will now focus on this part of the demographic, as Guyanese Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques seek to add more Championship titles to the country’s prestigious mantle.

With top judges and referees from Guyana, Trinidad and Panama set to officiate the event on April 23 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence the return of international boxing to the local shores will certainly open bigger doors for Guyana and the future of the sport.

The fight will also be recorded as part of a vignette in the movie featuring Guyanese boxing legend Lennox Blackmore.

With the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport firmly in their corner, the promoters Jack Bharat, Elton Dharry and Nexgen Global Marketing, remain highly confident that this event will set the bar for all future boxing promotions in the country.

An action-packed card features a confident Dharry (26-6) versus Penalba (11-0) fighting for the WBC International super flyweight title and ‘The Kid’ Marques (19-2) will battle Pedroza (19-9) for the WBC International Silver Flyweight. Additionally, comedian/boxer Laured Stewart will be in action, seeking to avenge his amateur loss to Romeo Norville.

Minster of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr has been vocal about his intentions to bring boxing back into the limelight. He has been paying visits to local gyms and even working out with young boxers.

“This is a sport that does a lot for young persons and we are pleased to support the event and extremely happy that 1 000 youngsters will be able to attend the match at no cost, compliments of the government of Guyana.” said the minister.

The Culture section of the Ministry is developing plans for a halftime show that will showcase Guyanese music, dance and culture to the world. Entertainment giant HJ Entertainment, host of the Guyana Carnival, is assisting with this portion of the planned activities.

President of the Guyana Boxing Board (GBB) Peter Abdool, kept at the forefront of the upcoming event, that boxing has brought an Olympic medal to Guyana along with 8 world titles.

“We produce quality fighters and now with the strong interest and support from both the private sector and government, we feel that boxing will once again become the guiding light of sports in Guyana.” Abdool added.

During his visit to Guyana a few weeks ago, Dharry paid courtesy calls on Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo along with Prime Minister Mark Phillips and several members of the Diplomatic Corps, as part of the fighters’ promotional campaign.

One of the fight card’s promoters, Jack Bharat, who is in New York, thanked those involved and was adamant that fight night will go down in history.

“Since last year we committed to making this fight a reality and launched it at the Everest Cricket Club with dozens of local and overseas-based supporters, including Speaker of the House Manzoor Nadir. Our partnership with Nexgen Global Promotions, HJ Entertainment and Ministry of Sport is ensuring that this dream is fulfilled in the grandest of fashions and on behalf of our entire team. We want to say thank you to all our sponsors and supporters, especially those who are flying in to support Elton.”

Also, dozens of sponsors have embraced the return of boxing and the fight will be broadcast live on NCN locally and talks are in process with Claro TV for international broadcast.

Tickets are also now on sale at Giftland, MovieTowne, Amazonia Malls, Assuria General Insurance offices, The Locals Restaurant in Vreed-en-Hoop and Fagoos General Store in Parika.