Guyanese Muslims join others at two-day conference in Washington DC

MORE than 4,500 Muslims from 139 countries, including Guyana, attended the International Interfaith Peace Corp Conference which was held under the theme, “Implementing the Charter of Makkah through the SDGs: Challenges and Opportunities for Humanity”, on March 16 and 17, 2022, in Washington DC.

The general vision of the conference was promoting unity and global co-existence.

The Charter of Makkah has the backing of more than 1,200 Muftis and Muslim scholars.

In a press release, the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) which had representatives in attendance, called the conference “historic” noting that it showcased on an international platform, the true meaning and representation of Islam.

Shaykh Moeenul Hack, Director of Education and Dawah, along with Aleema Nasir, Head of the Women’s Arm of the CIOG, Ebun Taki and Akram Hussain were all part of the Guyanese delegation.

“This historic Charter demonstrates to the world via its content and clauses, the true meanings of Islam and serves as an international constitution for tolerance and co-existence among different faiths, cultures, ethnicities, and sects,” the release said.