The convenient amnesia displayed by Hamilton Green  

Dear Editor,

I WAS taken by surprise when someone called to disturb my quiet Phagwah day, to inform me that SN (18 March. 2020) had a letter in its column, written by Hamilton Green, who now refers to himself as “Elder,” in which he made a pitiful response to my letter in KN.

In fact, SN (and others) failed to publish my letter, but found it convenient to do so for this frequent and apparently one of its favourite letter writers.

While the “Elder” claims that salt is being put on the wounds of the past, he fails to say who created those wounds.

Does he forget the terrorising of innocent Guyanese, not only in the 60s but continuing until 1992, when a “new era dawned” in Guyana?

In 1962, I was still in my formative years in school, but still have and would forever have memories of that frightening day in Guyana’s history. The mobs rampaging the streets of Georgetown and setting fire to Indian-owned properties were following the instructions of two persons.

I don’t have to use much imagination to come to a conclusion of what you were doing when you mentioned that you were there, but didn’t know of the “dozens of businesses destroyed.

Yes “Elder,” since your memory is better than anyone else, tell the nation where you were and what you were doing on that day. While you’re doing that, take a poll and find out how many persons, who lived through that period, would believe anything you say.

I’m glad it’s you who chose to use the word “spark” to determine your party’s reaction to the PPP’s attempt to a legitimate act of governance. Your party should be ashamed of their unpatriotic actions, resulting in untold and unimaginable sufferings, from that period and for so many years after.

You seem to know a lot of a “bullet fired from a rifle, which killed a policeman.” Tell us “Elder,” the serial number and make of the rifle and who squeezed the trigger. Surely your memory still has to be that reliable.

No “Elder,” I don’t forget the Sun Chapman, but as I’ve said before, I’ve heard many different stories of how that incident occurred, which I’m certain you’ve also heard, and possibly know of “first hand,” but prefer to remain selectively and conveniently mum on those.

However, you’re correct, I and I’m certain the majority of persons who were around during those times, would never forget “the horrors of the Wismar massacre,”– your words.

I never suggested that one ethnic group suffered. However, I would strongly suggest that when the history of Guyana is truly recorded, the blame for those atrocities perpetrated against the Guyanese nation would be laid convincingly at the feet of the party to which you belong. History would not be kind to your party.

Do you, in your wildest imagination, think people would ever forget the barefaced rigging of elections that your party inflicted on our nation from 1964 to 1992, and again attempted for five months after March, 02, 2020?

Remember, it was your party’s leader who kicked you out of the party after it democratically lost the 1992 elections and your attempts to continue to hold on to government.

Do you think Guyanese would forget how you moved on to splatter your stink on the city of Georgetown? And now have the audacity, most likely bolstered by the unjustifiable pension you were bequeathed, to accuse others of being one-sided?

No, “Elder,” your brand of promotion of “Peace Not Conflict’ would never be acceptable to the majority of Guyanese, since it is riddled with any semblance of integrity, riddled with insincerity, dishonesty and falsification of history.

Maybe you should consider adding an appropriate adjective before “Elder,” If you agree, I can offer you a few to choose from.

Yours sincerely,

Harry Narine Nawbatt