Two die in Corentyne hit and run
Dead: Toney Lakeram
Dead: Toney Lakeram

A hit-and-run accident on Friday night at the Number 70 Public Road, East-Berbice Corentyne claimed the lives of a man and a woman and the police are searching for the driver of the car.
Thus far, the police were only able to identify the male victim as 20-year-old Toney Lakeram, a carpenter of Number 71 squatting area.
Police Headquarters reported that the duo was walking along the road at around 23:30 hours when an unknown vehicle that was speeding north in the western drive lane crashed into them.
According to a relative of Lakeram, he left home earlier in the afternoon to “play Phagwah” with friends and relatives at Number 68 and was reportedly walking towards his home in the company of the unknown female when the accident occurred.

The area where the fatal accident took place

They were picked up by public spirited citizens and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Lakeram’s stepfather, Mukesh Suresh, 46, told the Sunday Chronicle that he received a telephone call from a relative before midnight stating that the young man was involved in an accident and was taken to the Skeldon Hospital.
“When I get the call, we hurry to the hospital and when I reach I see he did done dead, he did lying down on a bench and look bruk up.
“Them bring the girl next to he and she too look more bad; them then carry them to the mortuary and tell we was a hit and run.”
Suresh described the young man as hardworking and responsible.
Meanwhile, the police have located a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the accident. The police claimed that the driver has also promised to turn himself in.

Staff Reporter

