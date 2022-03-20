Site identified for multi-million-dollar hospital in Region Two

IN keeping with the government’s aim of providing access to health services across the country, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has disclosed that a five-acre site has been identified for the construction of the new multi-million-dollar modern hospital at Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The Health Minister, who visited the site last week, noted that the facility will tackle the needs of the population and will serve to reduce the load at the Suddie Public Hospital.

The identified site, which is under the care of the Guyana School of Agriculture, is a stone’s throw away from the Anna Regina Multilateral School.

The new health facility, according to Dr. Anthony, will boost healthcare in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region through the provision of both inpatient and outpatient services.

“The new hospital will have about 75 inpatient beds. It will have a modern accident and emergency [facility]; it will have modern laboratories; it will also have an imaging suite and that will include not just digital x-rays, but CT scans. It will have two modern operating theatres and a small minor theatre,” Minister Anthony noted.

The Health Minister disclosed that the construction of this facility is part of the series of hospitals to be constructed by the government this year at Diamond, East Bank Demerara; Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; Bath Settlement and No. 75 Village in Region Six.

He noted that the site in Region Two was specifically chosen primarily for its location and accessibility.

Speaking to the timeline of the project, Minister Anthony noted that the Health Ministry is currently in talks with engineers to determine the exact cost and timeline for the project. He noted, however, that works are expected to commence in late 2022.

“In the next couple of months, hopefully, we’ll be able to start doing some work here and I think it will be a good development for the coast.”

He said health facilities across the country will be retrofitted to provide better accommodation for patients. The government will also be working to ensure adequate medical equipment are available and a new electronic medical record system is in place to provide better service to citizens.

In the government’s 2022 budget, $16.1 billion was allocated for improved infrastructure and the expansion of health facilities across the country.

It was disclosed that some $12.4 billion of the budget will be used for the design and construction of a state-of-the-art pediatric and maternal hospital, as well as the upgrading of the West Demerara and Bartica regional hospitals.

$One billion has also been allocated to upgrade health centres across Guyana with an additional $2 billion budgeted for medical and non-medical equipment.