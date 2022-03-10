Mother, daughter accused of beating cousin released on $70,000 bail each

A 48-year-old woman and her daughter, on Monday, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, accused of inflicting a beating on their cousin and were granted $70, 000 bail each by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Melanie Stewart and her daughter Stiffany Dick, 26, both of East La Penitence, Georgetown,

denied that, on January 9, 2022, at East La Penitence, they wounded Nalisa McKenzie with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm.

According to reports, the defendants are the victim’s cousin. On the day in question, the victim went to the defendants’ home where there was an argument between her and Dick.

During the argument, Dick reportedly choked the victim, causing her to fall to the ground.

While on the ground, the victim was reportedly attacked by Dick and her mother, who were armed with sticks. The police were summoned and McKenzie was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The Chief Magistrate released the defendants on $70,000 bail each and ordered them to keep 50 feet away from the victim until the conclusion of the case.

The matter was adjourned until March 16.