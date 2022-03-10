News Archives
Cop freed of bribery charge after complainant refuses to give evidence
Mario Parasram
A POLICE constable was, on Wednesday, freed from a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice after the victim opted not to offer evidence against him.

Back in January, Mario Parasram, 28, of ‘B’ Field, South Sophia, Georgetown, made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He had denied the charge which alleged that between June 9 and July 6, 2021, at Georgetown, he willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by demanding the sum of $200,000 from Patris Petrie to prevent the institution of a criminal charge.

Parasram was out on $100,000 bail.

On Wednesday, the case was fixed for report before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

During the hearing, the court was made aware of Petrie’s refusal to give evidence. As a result, Parasram was freed.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva.

