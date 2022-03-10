Two arrested in US-based Guyanese murder

TWO persons were arrested on Wednesday, after a 21-year-old overseas-based Guyanese was stabbed to death at Grant 1802, Crabwood Creek, Region Six.

Dead is Lakan Chatterpaul called “Rickash” of Ohio, USA. He and five other family members arrived in Guyana some two weeks ago to attend his brother’s wedding which occurred on Sunday.

According to police report, the incident occurred at Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, on Wednesday, about 01:00 hours. Police have three suspects on their radar and the two arrested are in police custody.

Enquiries revealed that the deceased and his relatives were at a wedding celebrating when the three suspects approached the yard and were turned away by the family members.

Police said that the suspects became annoyed, left the yard and went into the street a short distance away from the wedding and started to hit vehicles that were parked on the street.

The deceased and other family members, police said went onto the street where an altercation ensued, during which the 21-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and collapsed on the ground.

The 21-year-old man was picked up by family members and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Subsequently, two of the suspects were arrested and placed in custody while the third suspect is being sought by the police as investigations continue.