GDF, French Armed Force to strengthen military cooperation

SEVERAL areas of mutual interest between the French Armed Forces and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were discussed, on Monday, when Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess met with Major-General Xavier Buisson and a small delegation from the French Armed Forces at the Officers’ Mess, Base Camp, Ayanganna.

According to the GDF, the officials on both sides reaffirmed their commitment to future partnerships. Major-General Buisson is the incumbent Superior Commander of the Armed Forces of French Guiana and Head of the visiting Delegation.

The formal meeting between the two militaries witnessed the signing of new understandings and agreements to strengthen military cooperation and collaboration.

GDF noted that it is a direct follow-up to a Letter of Intent signed by Brigadier Godfrey Bess and French Non-Resident Ambassador to Guyana, Antoine Joly, on April 15, 2021.

Back in April 2021, Major-General Buisson was a member of Joly’s team, and, at that time, he held the appointment of Air Vice Marshal.

As a result of the fruitful discourse, the Officers and Other Ranks of the GDF are poised to benefit from support from the French military in several areas, including training and military education.

Brigadier Godfrey Bess, during brief remarks, welcomed the delegation to Guyana and the GDF.

He underscored the importance of the meeting, highlighting that it reflects a testimony of the friendship and partnership shared between the two militaries.

“Our unified commitment through the proposed agreements and implementation of the regulations is the testimony of our strengthened friendship and dedication towards the security of the Guyana Shield,” he said.

Major-General Buisson, in brief remarks, thanked the GDF delegation and underscored the timeliness of the interaction.

He observed that the two militaries have identified common threats despite not being immediate geographical neighbours.

General Buisson referenced the current unrest and destabilisation in Ukraine while underscoring the timely and crucial importance of cooperation between the two militaries.

“Our cooperation is the best way to improve our regional operation joint efforts and provide opportunities in our fight against the many scourges that could affect security on our population and resources,” he remarked.

The French delegation also visited the headquarters of the Coast Guard, located at Ruimveldt, Georgetown.