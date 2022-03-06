Shulinab community benefits from $22.2M water system

A $22.2 million investment in a water system will see almost 400 residents of Shulinab in South Central Rupununi, Region Nine, benefitting from 100 per cent potable water on a 24-hour basis.

At a ceremony on Friday last, Minister with responsibility for Finance within the Office of the President, Dr. Ashni Singh, joined Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock; GWI’s Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailall and other officials for the handing over of the water system.

According to the Ministry of Housing, the water well boasts of a transmission and distribution system, a steel trestle, 10 storage tanks, a photovoltaic system, a submersible pump and several service connections.

The project was funded by the Ministry of Finance.

“An investment such as this speaks volumes and reflects the government’s commitment to increasing potable water coverage in hinterland region,” Minister Croal told residents.

He pointed out that, initially, the village only had 60 per cent coverage in terms of access to potable water but with this new system the village now has full coverage.

“Through funding from the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), a number of villages in this region will benefit from the water system…these interventions will put us close to 100 per cent coverage in hinterland communities,” he added.

He underscored that only 60 percent of hinterland communities have access to potable water as the government aims to meet 100 per cent over the next three years.

In reaching this target, Minister Croal noted that since taking office, eight new water wells have been completed in Region Nine, while under the 2022 work programme, approximately $450M will be spent for first-time access and rehabilitation of existing systems.

Another five new wells will be drilled in Region Nine over the next few months.

Meanwhile, Dr. Singh, in his remarks, echoed similar sentiments about the government’s commitment to bridging the divide between the hinterland and coastland.

He noted that though his visit to the community is long overdue, it’s a timely one as he pointed to the importance of such engagements when crafting development agendas.

“These meetings are needed in order for us to craft progammes and measures that will transform lives as we identify the priority development needs in the regions,” he noted.

He said that for too long villages have been deprived of the development that they need.

“We have spent the first 18 months, taking stock, addressing and repairing what was left, and fleshing out a detailed development programme around our manifesto.”

Referencing President Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana Vision’, Dr. Singh said it cuts across geography, ethnicity and religion.

“We should view Guyana as a single unified place where we are committed to uplifting and improving the lives of all Guyanese.”

This year Region Nine received an overall budgetary allocation of $4.9 billion, which will be spent in some 57 communities on major development projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens and reviving village economies.