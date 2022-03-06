Harmon resigns from Parliament

FORMER Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP).

He submitted his resignation letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly; the Sunday Chronicle understands that the resignation takes effect from March 15, 2022.

January last, Harmon, under pressure, had also resigned from the post of Leader of the Opposition, one month after he suffered an embarrassing defeat at the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R)’s congress.

His rival, Aubrey Norton, won the majority of the votes for Leader of the PNC/R, the largest party in the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition.

Harmon had initially refused to step down as Opposition Leader, on the grounds that he can still perform that role despite his disappointing showing at the PNC/R internal elections, and the fact that he was also booted from the highest decision- making body of the party, the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The PNC/R is yet to elect a new Opposition Leader, and Norton, although being elected through a process which involved only one-third of the PNC/R’s electorate, has also been catapulted to the position of Chairman of the ANPU.

It is suspected that Harmon’s resignation will pave the way for Norton to take up a seat in the National Assembly, and then ultimately be elected as the country’s new Opposition Leader.

It is customary for the leader of the PNC/R party to also simultaneously hold the position of Opposition Leader, Leader of the APNU+AFC coalition, and Representative of the List for the APNU+AFC.

Meanwhile, former Education Minister Nicolette Henry, who’d served under the David Granger administration, last month announced her resignation as a Parliamentarian, effectoive March month-end.