Two wanted in Mahdia murder investigations

ALONZO Ralph, called “Rhino” or “Poh”, and Deon Jonas are wanted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning in relation to the murder of Troy Albert on February 15, 2022 at Mahdia, in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Albert, 48, a handyman of Linden, was working along with three other men on a land dredge at Princeville Village, Potaro, when it is alleged that he made an inappropriate advance on one of the intoxicated suspects.

Police said the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Albert two stabs in the back, after which he told the two other suspects what transpired.

They, in turn, confronted Albert in the yard and, allegedly, dealt him several stab wounds about the body.

The two then made good their escape, while the other man, who’d alleged that Albert had made advances on him, was found in a state of intoxication by the police when they arrived at the scene.

The body, police said, was examined and observed to have multiple stab wounds to the back, chest, abdomen, neck and hands.

The police is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Alonzo Ralph and Deon Jonas to contact them at the CID on telephone numbers: 225-3650; 225-3061; 226-1326; 226-9914; 226-9977; 225-8196; and 911, or the nearest police station.