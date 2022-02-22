News Archives
Prime Minister arrives in NY for Guyana’s Republic celebrations
Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips joins in a prayer at the Shri Surya Narayan Mandir in Queens, New York
Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips has arrived in New York for Guyana’s 52nd Republic Anniversary celebrations on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Parag and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Samuel Hinds is also in New York for the event.

The Prime Minister and delegation will also participate in diaspora-engagement activity as part of a commitment of the PPP/C Government to aggressively include the diaspora in national development.

