Man wanted in son-in-law’s murder arrested at Ogle Airport

A MAN who allegedly killed his son-in-law Friday last was caught at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Sunday while awaiting a flight to Barbados with connections to the United States.

He was identified as 44-year-old Shurwayne Brandt. Reports indicate that Brandt who has U.S. residency checked in for his flight to Barbados on Sunday and as he was being processed through Immigration, the computer system flagged him was as being wanted by the police.

Reports indicate that Brandt allegedly disguised as a woman when he shot and killed 25-year-old Leon Gittens at his daughter’s East La Penitence residence Friday last in the wee hours of the morning.

Gittens, 25, of Lot 118 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown, was a former inmate of the Lusignan Prison, who, in 2019, made a video with two others within the prison brandishing weapons.

According to a police report, the shooting occurred at Lot 211 Freeman Street and investigations revealed that on the fatal night, Gittens went to the La Penitence location to pick up his girlfriend.

“She told police she observed her father dressed in a blue dress with a wig on his head and armed with a black handgun entered the yard and, as she ran for cover, she heard three loud explosions similar to that of gunshots, after which the suspect ran from the yard and made good his escape,” police said.

Upon checking, she saw Gittens lying motionless in front of a bedroom and an alarm was raised.

The injured Gittens was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Gittens in 2017 was also charged with two others for robbing Asif Mohammed of a quantity of cash, electronics and personal items worth $2.2M, while making use of personal violence.

That same year, Gittens was also charged for robbing another person of a cellphone, and local and foreign currency totalling $115,200 at America and Longden Streets, Georgetown.

Police said he was also a suspect in several robbery investigations.