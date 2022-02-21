Berbice man arrested for cocaine in fried rice

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on Friday, arrested a man with $17.2M in cocaine concealed in a bowl of fried rice at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The man arrested has been identified as Esmond Jermaine Anderson, 28, of Number Five Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to CANU, Anderson was about to travel on a Jet Blue Airways flight that was destined for the JFK Airport in New York.

His suitcase was reportedly searched in his presence and the suspected cocaine was found inside the bowl. A field test was conducted and it confirmed that the substance was indeed cocaine.

The substance amounted to almost three kilograms (6.6 pounds). CANU said this quantity of cocaine has a street value of about US $84,000 (or GY$17.2 million). Police have since launched an investigation into the matter and Anderson is expected to be charged this week.