Alleged grave robbers to make court appearance today  
TWO persons will face the court on Monday when they are expected to answer charges pertaining to simple larceny and damage to property. The two persons for court allegedly broke into the tomb of Vishnu Samaroo, 19, and carted off a cellphone and jewellery.

Samaroo, called “Antonio,” lost the fight to cancer in January.

The shocking discovery was made by the teen’s father Awad Samaroo on Wednesday morning when he visited the gravesite to complete some tiling work. The body of his son was also pulled from the coffin.
He described the incident as a “heartless act.”

“He was a good human being when he was alive, didn’t do nobody nothing and them heartless, them bruk ah tomb, pull am out… cut out he hand just to pull out them rings,” the father said.

Meanwhile, the mother of young Samaroo, Jasodra Sattur, 44, recalled her husband has been visiting the grave site to complete tiling work on the grave. On Wednesday morning when he reached the site he was greeted with a gut-wrenching sight.

“He see the tomb bruk and he see he son out the coffin and he start holler. Them haul out everything from inside ah coffin, them cut he hand and he two silver finger rings, he silver chain, he cellphone valued at $54,500 and money them gone with.”

The mother said her son received those items for his birthday, which he celebrated in November.

Meanwhile, the two suspects reportedly confessed to committing the act and told detectives that they learnt that the youth was buried with a lot of money.

However, they stole only a cellphone and the rings and denied stealing the money. Further, they reportedly admitted that after they realised that the rings were artificial, they threw them away.

The duo will appear at the Albion Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Samaroo was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2021 and lost the battle in January 2022.

Staff Reporter

