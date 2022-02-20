Jabour ‘exiled’ from ANUG pending trial over assault charge

EXECUTIVE member of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Kian Jabour, acting on the advice of his party, has ‘exiled himself’ from political life following allegations of assault from an ex-girlfriend.

It was reported on Friday that Jabour, General Secretary of ANUG, was arraigned before city Magistrate Leron Daly for allegedly assaulting a woman. He was later released on $20,000 bail.

Jabour, an entrepreneur, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

“Given the seriousness of the charge, and ANUG’s position on respect for women’s rights, the executive committee of A New and United Guyana has determined that, notwithstanding the constitutional presumptions, Mr Jabour should withdraw from all activities relating to ANUG until the conclusion of the proceedings which are pending against him,” ANUG related in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the political party, Jabour has since agreed to this course of action. Prior to this decision, the accused had informed ANUG’s executive committee of the charge and strongly maintained his innocence of the crime with which he was charged.

Although the party would have advised Jabour to withdraw himself from its political affairs, ANUG said it recognises two fundamental pillars of society which it wishes to see in Guyana.

Speaking on the first pillar, which is respect for the rights of all citizens, the political party said: “In Guyana’s society, misogyny and abuse of women, whether in the form of domestic violence, predation in the workplace, or access to education and jobs, is a chronic disease, whose symptoms appear from the level of the street to the halls of power. We insist that women’s rights are to be safeguarded as a priority, and that the culture of patriarchy must be fought and eradicated.”

The second pillar, as outlined by ANUG, is the principle of innocent until proven guilty. On this point, the party related that Jabour, having been charged, will be tried in a court of law, which is the court to be respected.