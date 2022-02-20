British Deputy High Commissioner visits Lethem

DEPUTY High Commissioner, Ray Davidson and Consular Officer, Anastasia Anthony, from the British High Commission paid a visit to the beautiful town of Lethem on the border with Brazil in Region Nine.

According to the British High Commission, during the visit, they met with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Councillors, the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Lethem Police.

They also conducted a radio interview and met with appointed wardens.

The visit, the High Commission noted, was aimed to gain a clearer understanding of the economic, political, and social structure of the region. They were also able to gain insight into what services are in place, should visiting British Nationals require consular assistance.