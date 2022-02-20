Falcon Logistics, Stena Carron Drilling donate $8.3M to Ptolemy Reid Rehab. Centre

FALCON Logistics and Stena Carron Drilling Ltd. have reaffirmed their commitment to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) and, by extension, persons with disabilities in Guyana via a joint monetary donation of $8,300,000 which was made on February 14, 2022.

According to a press release, beginning in 2019, the two companies – which service the oil and gas industry here – forged a partnership with the PRRC and have made several donations in support of the services, including appliances and equipment for multiple departments of the centre.

This recent donation is the result of Christmas fundraising initiatives by the offshore crew members of the Stena Drillships, Carron and DrillMax, whose numbers are made up of different nationalities, including a growing number of Guyanese.

The release noted that the funds raised were then matched by Stena Drilling’s head office, and the same sum was, in turn, matched by Falcon Logistics.

Executives of Falcon Logistics Inc. and several other company representatives, presented the joint donations to Rehabilitation Officer Dr. Mellisa Corlette-Sengwe and administrative staff of the PRRC, during a guided tour of the centre.

Dr. Corlette-Sengwe informed that, based on discussions with Falcon Logistics’ representatives, the donation will be used primarily for training to assist amputees or persons with disabilities in accessing jobs in the oil and gas industry.

“This is made possible through a collaboration between the Centre and Falcon Logistics Inc, wherein amputees utilising the services of the Centre, who also meet the necessary qualifications for training, are nominated for the programme. Stena Drilling’s core values are Care, Innovation and Performance. Care is its primary value which it strives to demonstrate through its respect and support for all employees, local entities, and social responsibility initiatives,” the release stated.

As long-term guests in Guyana, Stena Drilling believes it is important to engage and support excellent organisations, such as Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, to make meaningful contributions towards the constructive work they are implementing and support the positive impact they are making in Guyana.

“Stena Drilling believes it will give greater opportunity for those in their care to reach their maximum potential, live as independent lives as possible, make positive contributions to society and, hopefully, within our industry and operations in the future,” the release stated.