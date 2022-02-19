Women’s Army Corps celebrates 55th anniversary with clean-up exercise

MEMBERS of the Women’s Army Corps on Friday morning conducted a clean-up exercise as part of activities to commemorate the organisation’s 55th anniversary.

According to a release, the exercise was conducted at the Kitty Seawalls and at sections of Princess Street in the vicinity of Mandela Avenue.

Female soldiers from various bases participated in the clean-up exercise, which comes on the heels of the massive countrywide clean-up campaign initiated by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the release noted.

They also participated in beautification efforts at the homes of some veterans.