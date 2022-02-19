News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Women’s Army Corps celebrates 55th anniversary with clean-up exercise
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Women’s Army Corps conducted a clean-up exercise as part of activities to commemorate the Corps’ 55th Anniversary
The Women’s Army Corps conducted a clean-up exercise as part of activities to commemorate the Corps’ 55th Anniversary

MEMBERS of the Women’s Army Corps on Friday morning conducted a clean-up exercise as part of activities to commemorate the organisation’s 55th anniversary.
According to a release, the exercise was conducted at the Kitty Seawalls and at sections of Princess Street in the vicinity of Mandela Avenue.

Female soldiers from various bases participated in the clean-up exercise, which comes on the heels of the massive countrywide clean-up campaign initiated by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the release noted.

They also participated in beautification efforts at the homes of some veterans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.