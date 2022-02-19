News Archives
Lloyd Junior Robinson admitted to the bar
From left: Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall; Attorney, Lloyd Robinson; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George
From left: Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall; Attorney, Lloyd Robinson; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George

LLOYD Junior Robinson of Bartica, Region Seven, who was admitted to the bar in Trinidad and Tobago, has now returned to practice law in Guyana.
Robinson attained his legal education certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020.

He had graduated with Upper Second-Class honours for his law degree in 2018 from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.
Robinson, who is a Guyanese attorney-at-law and has a passion for the oil and gas sector, was admitted to the local bar on Friday.

His petition to practice law was presented before Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George at the High Court by Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall.

The Chief Justice, in accepting Robinson’s petition, said she believes he will contribute positively to the development of the law profession in Guyana. The Chief Justice wished him a long and successful career.

Robinson now plans to pursue a master’s degree in law.
He vowed to faithfully and impartially execute all duties discharged to him.

“I enter this profession with love, with law, and with a passion to be a change agent that serves to develop our nation,” Robinson said during his acceptance speech.
He added: “However, no duty is more important than that of returning. Thanks and in this regard, I would first like to thank God, today, is only a materialisation of his great plan. Secondly, I would like to thank my mother, Shelly Robinson and my father, Lloyd James Robinson.”

During his tertiary academic journey, Robinson demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. He was part of the Cave Hill Debating Society and he founded the Guyanese Student Association of Cave Hill. He was also a member of the Cave Hill Guild of Students and part of the Student Representative Council at Hugh Wooding.

Robinson was also part of the prestigious Caribbean Court of Justice International mooting competition. He has also written extensively on Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

“Mr Robinson demonstrates his intellectual and academic prowess by authoring a module on oil and gas and did an independent research paper entitled the ‘Hope of El Dorado’s Black Gold’. He also co-authored another publication titled ‘All Eyes on the Oil but what of our soil,” Minister Nandlall revealed.

Guyana needs the expertise and knowledge that Robinson possesses, the Attorney-General said.
“We need his skill, we need his scholarship and we need his energy in our country,” Nandlall said.

