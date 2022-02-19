Farmers’ market to push ‘agri’ sector in Region 10

THE Regional Democratic Council and the Agriculture Committee of Region 10 on Friday hosted its first Farmers’ Market Day event for the year 2022 at Wismar Market Square, where cash crop and livestock farmers, agro-processors and other entrepreneurs were given a chance to sell their produce.

According to the head of the region’s agriculture committee, Mark Goring, given the success of the previous farmers’ market held last year, the committee and council have taken a decision to have the event become a weekly activity to promote agriculture in the region.

Goring stated that the in the first half of 2022, the initiative had seen many participants which garnered much support by the residents.

He further stated that both business owners and consumers were able to benefit from the initiative. Many agro-processors were able to expand their products and services while consumers were able to benefit from several deals and bargains.

“The Farmers’ Market Day has not been able to fully tap into the entire region yet; however, it is benefitting the small businesses, who have been able to fully develop over the course of 2021, whereby persons were able to develop their products and develop their labelling and expand their brands.”

He noted that the torrential rainfall and severe flooding of 2021 did put a ‘dent’ in the farmers’ market since many farmers were severely affected and are still grappling with the after effects of the flood.

“Due to the flooding in May and June that put a dent to the farmers’ market, a lot of farmers were not able to take part in the farmers’ market and some of them are now able to start planting back to their full potential.”

Nevertheless, the committee and region are putting systems in place in anticipation of a bigger and better turn out for 2022.

“We were able to put a structure in place whereby the farmers’ market is not managed and run by the Agriculture Department anymore. We have a Market Day Committee that has been put in place, the committee will be managing the market day,” said Goring.

This special committee will see an elected body of participants overseeing the affairs of planning and executing market day events throughout the year.

“We have over 50 participants in the market day, out of that we were able to elect a Farmers’ Day Managing Committee and we are in the process of getting them registered so that they can generate funds to further upgrade the farmers’ market day more,” he said, adding: “the goal is to have a weekly market, just like how people prepare Parika on Sunday, we want persons to prepare to come to Linden market. Every week we want to have a market day and every Friday we must have a Farmers’ Market Day.”