Foundation gears up for World Kidney Day

IN celebration of World Kidney Day 2022, which is slated to be celebrated on March 10, the Guyana Kidney Foundation will be hosting a series activities during the month.

According to a release from the Foundation, primary focus will be placed on nutrition.

The Foundation is encouraging Guyanese to grow all foods that are necessary for a healthy diet, and noted that sensitising the population on food choices, food preparation, and meal planning may be the simplest and cheapest way to reduce the burden of chronic diseases in the country.

During the commemoration, the Foundation will be collaborating with various governmental and non-governmental agencies to achieve this goal.

Kidney disease is a major complication of diabetes and hypertension worldwide. The number of persons developing kidney failure continues to increase with each passing year.

According to the statistics from the Foundation, data from the developed countries shows that kidney failure is among the most expensive medical complication to treat, since there are significant costs associated with dialysis and kidney transplant.

In addition, for persons with kidney failure, there is reduced quality of life due to side effects from medications, dialysis, poor nutrition, and mental health issues among others. Families and caregivers of persons with kidney failure also have added burden and stress for various reasons, such as financial constraints, and providing care on a full-time basis.

The release stated that the last two years had added challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Foundation, the healthcare system continues to be stretched, and healthcare workers are burnt out, physically and mentally.

“Persons with kidney disease and kidney failure felt the strain on the healthcare system, as resources were redistributed to deal with excess patient load,” the Foundation stated, noting that it will be utilising all forms of media to sensitise the population on kidney health.

Meanwhile, the Foundation has praised efforts by the government to assist persons suffering from kidney failure.

“We are pleased to see that the cost of dialysis was subsidised in the budget; it is the hope of the Foundation that dialysis will become accessible to everyone with kidney failure,” the Foundation said, adding: “The passing of the Transplant Bill was another step in the right direction for our healthcare system.

This Bill will eventually make kidney transplants more available to those who need it. Kidney transplant is superior to dialysis for those who qualify for a transplant, though not everyone with kidney failure may be a candidate for a kidney transplant.”