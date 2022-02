KIAN Jabour, General Secretary of A New and United Guyana, was, on Friday, arraigned before City Magistrate Leron Daly for allegedly assaulting a woman and was released on $20, 000 bail.

Jabour, an entrepreneur, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Guyana Chronicle was unable to get the particulars of the charge and the facts of the case.