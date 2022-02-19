News Archives
Saudi Arabia Minister of State for Foreign Affairs visits Guyana today
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Council of the Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir (Wikipedia photo)
MINISTER of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Council of the Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir will visit Guyana today.
A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said over the last 18 months, Guyana and Saudi Arabia have intensified their collaboration, and continue to enjoy cordial and mutually beneficial relations.

The release noted that the visit of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will serve as an impetus for the further enhancement of relations between the two countries. Guyana established formal diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on February 22, 2012.

Staff Reporter

