News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Green Gibraltar receives telecommunications licence
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips presenting the licence to a company Director, David Mahmalji (DPI photograph)
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips presenting the licence to a company Director, David Mahmalji (DPI photograph)

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Friday, presented a telecommunications licence to a new local telecommunications provider, Green Gibraltar.

During a simple ceremony in the boardroom of the Prime Minister’s Office, the senior government official said that he was happy to welcome the local company and that it is his hope that the increased competition in the local telecommunications sector results in better quality service to Guyanese.

“The PUC will play its role to ensure that all the concerns within the sector by Guyanese are addressed and they will work with operators to ensure that better quality is arrived at within the shortest time.”

The licence was presented to directors of the company Jai Narine Singh and David Mahmalji.

The directors explained that the company will now work on its rollout plan and will make a public statement soon. Chairperson of the Public Utilities Commission, Dela Britton and Director of the Telecommunications Agency of Guyana, Andre Griffith, were present to witness the company receiving its licence to operate.

(DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.