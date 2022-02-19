BIT signs MoU for International Apprenticeship Programme

-Guyanese to benefit from training in welding and fabrication

THE Board of Industrial Training (BIT), on Friday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local construction company, GAICO Construction and overseas-based businesses, Hargrove and Myers Companies, for the international certified training of Guyanese in the areas of welding and fabrication.

The agreement was signed on the final day of the International Energy Conference and Expo at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston. The MoU sets out the commitment of the various parties to work towards the creation of an International Apprenticeship Programme that will see Guyanese being trained locally and in Alabama, United States. The courses are expected to last for approximately four months.

Signing the agreement were GAICO Chief Executive Officer, Komal Singh; Myers’ CEO, David Myers; Hargrove Vice-President of Strategic and International Partnerships, Keith Hays and BIT CEO, Richard Maugh.

In his remarks, Minister Hamilton noted that this newest agreement will develop a conversation lead to Guyanese being given the opportunity to be exposed to the highest technical standards in the industry.

“BIT trains people but we do it at a local level and standards but as I understand it, the oil and gas industry is of a different standard and the capacity is not in Guyana at the moment to take people to that level. So, these gentlemen have been working in the industry and they can make that great contribution to us to take these persons who we will train to the highest levels to participate in the oil and gas,” Hamilton said.

Since assuming office, the minister has spoken repeatedly about the need for international certification and accreditation of training in Guyana in order to ensure it is viable in the oil and gas sector.

Hamilton noted that given the engagements facilitated through the Energy Conference and Expo, similar conversations and partnerships can be expected in the near future.

“I suspect more of this will happen, as more companies have conversations with us. Just yesterday we had three or four meetings with the Board of Industrial Training and other companies. I have had some preliminary conversations with many companies, some are working in oil and gas and we will continue to have those discussions to see how far we can ensure that it bears fruits,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the signing ceremony which took place at GAICO’s booth at the Expo, Myers’ Chief Development Officer, Bradley Myers explained that the specifics of the arrangement have not yet been ironed out, but with the MoU signed, the stakeholders are expected to finalise the parameters over the next 60 days. Such details will include a timeline on when the programme will begin and how many persons will be able to benefit.

Bradley noted that the agreement was made in principle to set out the intent of the parties involved, and solidify their full commitment to seeing it through.

“There is still a lot of work to be done as far as the details go. This MoU sets the framework for an international industrial apprenticeship programme to really bring the welding and metal fabrication skillset locally to international standards. We believe there is great local talent here in Guyana and we can play our part in helping to bring out the local talent and truly help local content come along,” Bradley related.

He added: “What that means for us and our partner is bringing that Guyanese talent to Alabama and training them at our facility for a time period and they come back here to the shores of Guyana fully certified among the best in the world as far as American Welding Society certification, from our programme that’s overseen by certified welding inspectors.”

Founded in 2013, and located in Mobile, Alabama, Myers Companies is a premier steel fabrication, machining, and field services company, according to its website. The company works in the oil and gas, dredging, maritime and construction industries, among others.

Also based in the US, Hargrove is a full-service engineering, procurement, and construction, automation, life sciences and technical services firm.

GAICO had first signed MoUs with Myers and Hargrove in August 2021, at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, to enable the transfer of skills and technology to bolster workforce development in Guyana’s growing oil and gas sector.

Over the past two years, BIT which falls under the Ministry of Labour, has been actively working to boost its capacity to better meet the demands for technical skills in oil and gas.

Also present at the signing was U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch.